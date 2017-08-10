Kettering shooting suspect due in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The teenager accused of a fatal shooting in Kettering in 2016 is due in court on Thursday morning.

17-year-old Kylen Gregory will be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Gregory is accused of fatally shooting Ronnie Bowers in September of 2016.

Investigators say Gregory and a group of teens got into an argument when the shooting happened.

A grand jury indicted Gregory on several charges, including murder and felonious assault.

In January, two other teens were charged with lesser counts of assault and tampering in connection with Bowers’ death.