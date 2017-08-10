Man indicted in strangulation death of girlfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man arrested in connection with the strangulation death of his girlfriend has been indicted on murder and other charges.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday that 39-year-old Keason Herron has been indicted on counts related to the strangulation death of his ex‐girlfriend, Leanette Newton.

Prosecutors say on the morning of August 5 Herron called 911 to report that he thought the victim was deceased inside his Blanche Street residence.

When police and medics arrived, they confirmed the victim was deceased. The coroner ruled the death a homicide, and the autopsy determined the victim had died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Herron was indicted Thursday on one count each of Murder, Reckless Homicide and Felonious Assault

Herron is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 15.