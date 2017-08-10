Meijer pharmacies to offer flu vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WDTN) – Meijer pharmacies announced Thursday they will offer flu vaccination shots across its 235 store in the Midwest.

The pharmacies are hosting a Back to School Immunization event for parents to have an opportunity to take their children to get flu shots.

The event will be Saturday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ohio Meijer pharmacies.

The other states to have this event include Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.

For more information about the flu virus, you can visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.

 

 

