Missing Centerville man found in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing Centerville man was found in Englewood early on Thursday morning.

91-year-old Ray Gebhart went missing after leaving his home on Overbrooke Road in Centerville.

Police say Gebhart was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he took his car to get serviced in Beavercreek.

According to police, Gebhart suffers from dementia. Family members told police Gebhart got lost recently and was found in Bellbrook.

Englewood Police found Gebhart at the Speedway on South Main Street around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Gebhart was ok when he was found. His family was contacted to pick him up.