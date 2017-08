DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The SWAT team was called to a Dayton home on Valley Street Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Valley Street around 11:00 a.m.

Our crew saw police taking bagged material out of the home and three people in handcuffs.

SWAT on scene at a house off Valley St. I'm seeing officers filling a lot of envelops. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/3g4AxG8F6O — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWDTN) August 10, 2017