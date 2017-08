ENGELWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a credit card skimmer at an local gas station Thursday.

The skimmer was found at the Sunoco gas station on 10170 S. Main Street in Englewood.

The Ohio State Auditor’s Office looked at the skimmer and returned it to police to continue their investigation.

2 NEWS is following this story and will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.