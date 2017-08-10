Powerball & Mega Millions worth more than $300 million

By Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, the Powerball and Mega Millions are both worth more than $300 million dollars.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot for the Powerball was at $307 million. Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is at $382 million.

The odds of winning both are worse than 1 in 75.6 quadrillion. You’d be 6,000 times more likely to be killed by a meteorite while being attacked by a shark.

The odds of winning just the Powerball are 1 in 292 million; the odds of only winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 259 million.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

12-30-36-47-62, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4

