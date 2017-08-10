Scaramucci claims vulgar interview taped without permission

FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks back to the West Wing of the White House in Washington. Scaramucci claimed in a tweet on Aug. 9, 2017, the profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster from the White House was recorded by a reporter without his permission. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Scaramucci says the profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster as White House communications director was recorded by a reporter without his permission.

Scaramucci used #lowlife to describe New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Scaramucci insulted White House aides using vulgar language during the interview with Lizza. The former Wall Street financier was fired on July 31 after only 11 days on the job.

The New Yorker didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Scaramucci can tell more of his side of the story next week, when he begins a media tour Sunday with an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.” He’ll follow that up with an appearance Monday on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

