Shelter Pets: how they get there and how you can help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can play a part in improving the lives of animals around the Miami Valley. August 19th, 2 News is teaming up with local animal rescues to promote adoptions in a nationwide “Clear the Shelters” campaign.

One of the featured shelters is the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The nonprofit has been serving the Dayton area since 1902 and considers itself one of the oldest and most well-established shelters in the area. At any given time, it’s sheltering dozens of dogs, cats, rabbits and a myriad of other animals.

Brian Weltge, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said the shelter’s animals come from diverse backgrounds and require a range of socialization and special care when they arrive in the facility.

“Unfortunately there is a constant need for an organization like ours,” Weltge said.

The no-kill animal welfare agency rescues a lot of its animals from possible euthanization at overcrowded shelters, primarily in southern states.

Many are found as strays and have mysterious pasts. Some may have been born homeless, while others were misplaced by former owners.

“Unfortunately many animals that come into shelters have originally started off as lost animals and people haven’t been able to find them,” said Weltge. “So then they’re eventually up for adoption for other people.”

The Humane Society wants to educate pet owners about the importance of spaying and neutering animals. It’s not uncommon for the shelter to accept unwanted litters of kittens, puppies or rabbits.

“They have accidental litters in their backyard or in their house and then they have puppies or kittens they can’t place,” said Weltge.

Sometimes pet owners surrender their animals because of unforeseen circumstances when the person can no longer care for the animal or is unprepared for the responsibility.

In the most tragic cases, the Humane Society has rescued animals from abuse and neglect. The humane agents investigate suspicious cases and can confiscate animals and charge offenders with crimes.

Once in the shelter, staff and volunteers take great care to nuture, socialize and train the hopeful pets, all with the hope the animals will clear the shelter and find loving homes.

Adoption fees depend on age, breed, size and popularity of each animal.

On August 19th, you can join 2 News to Clear the Shelters.

SISCA and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be participating in the adoption drive and showcasing their adoptable animals.