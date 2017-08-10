South Bend knocks off Dayton 5-2

South Bend, Ind.—South Bend’s Kevonte Mitchell belted a sixth inning grand slam home run to break a 1-1 tie and the Cubs held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-2 on Thursday night. The game was the start to a four-game series between the two clubs in South Bend.

The Dragons scored a run in the top of the first inning when Jose Siri singled to right field with two outs and scored all the way from first base on Taylor Trammell’s single to right. Siri was running on the pitch and surprised the Cubs as he never slowed down around third base as the throw came into to second. South Bend scored one run in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

Both teams were scoreless over the next four innings before Mitchell came to the plate in the sixth with one out after a pair of singles and a walk that loaded the bases. He connected on his 11th home run of the season, a blast to left field, that gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead.

The Dragons scored in the eighth, getting a pair of doubles in the inning from Hector Vargas and Randy Ventura to make it 5-2. In the ninth, Siri led off with a double and Trammell walked to bring the tying run to the plate, but the next three hitters were retired to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-9) suffered the loss. He pitched well over the first five innings before surrendering the grand slam in the sixth. He worked five and one-third innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Dragons relievers Carlos Machorro and Dauri Moreta combined for two and two-thirds of scoreless work.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Trammell was 3 for 3 with a walk, run batted in, and stolen base. Siri was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored to raise his average to .297.

