The Latest: Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico

By Published: Updated:
Fishermen move their boats, normally moored in the Gulf of Mexico, onto a coastal road to protect them ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. A strengthening Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at Mexico’s central Gulf coast after a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula, with forecasts saying it would grow into a hurricane before making its second landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Franklin (all times local):

4:05 a.m.

Franklin has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over eastern Mexico.

The storm made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, the first of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Franklin’s maximum sustained winds later decreased to near 70 mph (113 kph) with additional weakening expected. The storm is expected to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday.

Franklin is centered about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of Tuxpan, Mexico, and is moving a little south of west near 15 mph (24 kph).

——

1 a.m.

Hurricane Franklin has made landfall on the coast of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm reached the coastline about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136.79 kph).

Franklin strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Wednesday.

Authorities in Veracruz ordered classes cancelled at public schools Thursday as a precautionary measure.

As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier in the week. Mexico Civil Defense director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm’s impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s