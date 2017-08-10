WSU names Walter Branson VP of Finance and Operations

By Published: Updated:
Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is naming Walter J. Branson as its new Vice President for Finance and Operations and Chief Business Officer.

According to the university, Branson’s job will include looking at Wright State’s budgeting, planning, business operations and environmental management functions. He will also oversee the campus grounds, maintenance, physical plant operations and university police.

Branson started working at Missouri University of Science and Technology as the vice chancellor for finance and operations in 2013 and currently holds the position.

Wright state University says Branson will start his new position September 11.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s