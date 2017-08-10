WSU names Walter Branson VP of Finance and Operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is naming Walter J. Branson as its new Vice President for Finance and Operations and Chief Business Officer.

According to the university, Branson’s job will include looking at Wright State’s budgeting, planning, business operations and environmental management functions. He will also oversee the campus grounds, maintenance, physical plant operations and university police.

Branson started working at Missouri University of Science and Technology as the vice chancellor for finance and operations in 2013 and currently holds the position.

Wright state University says Branson will start his new position September 11.