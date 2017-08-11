Cleveland Clinic won’t move Mar-a-Lago event despite protest

JULIE CARR SMYTH , Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Clinic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A leading U.S. hospital says it won’t move its annual fundraiser away from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort despite pressure from health professionals and others over the president’s support for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The Cleveland Clinic says donors and hospital executives in Ohio and Florida reviewed the request and decided against changing the venue. A spokeswoman says the event in February isn’t political and the hospital has other ways to advocate for patients.

A public letter signed by more than 1,100 doctors, nurses, medical students and other Ohio residents raises concern about the nation’s No. 2-ranked hospital patronizing a Trump business.

A Columbus cardiologist who signed it says Cleveland Clinic is a thought leader in medicine and Trump’s support for repealing “Obamacare” goes against its core principles supporting science, research and integrity.

