Custom casket made for Boy Scout electrocuted last weekend

EDNA/LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The youngest Boy Scout killed in an electrocution accident last weekend will be laid to rest in a casket that celebrates his life, after a south Texas man who specializes in custom caskets offered his services to the families of the victims.

The family of the youngest victim, Thomas Larry, accepted his offer.

Wednesday afternoon, KETK spent the day with Trey Ganem of Trey Ganem Designs in Edna, which is southwest of Houston. His son, Billy, prepped an original Trey Ganem Designs stock casket before tearing it apart to personalize for 11-year-old Thomas Larry.

“I’m living my dream,” said Trey Ganem. “It’s not about painting a casket. It’s about representing that person’s life.”

The Ganem family work non-stop customizing caskets, providing light in a time of darkness. After one phone call to Thomas’ dad, Kedrick, Trey said he knew exactly what he needed to do.

“I said, ‘you need to tell me about Thomas.’ He started talking and I could hear the spark in his voice and I said ‘well, what was his favorite color?’ he said ‘pink’ and we both just started giggling because now we’re seeing his personality,” Ganem said.

Thomas loved his Boy Scouts and the drums, too. Those two things are elements Ganem knew had to be incorporated into Thomas’ casket. He didn’t forget the touch of pink, either.

After cutting a hole for the drum he decided to flush mount into the top of the casket, it was ready for a fresh coat of tan and “Ninja Turtle” green paint for the handles. Once it dried, it was all ready for final touches.

“I’m just thinking how awesome this is going to be,” Ganem said. “How can I make this the most perfect piece for them?”

Trey said his purpose to always to let the soul shine and this casket is something Thomas will be proud of.

After driving it back to Longview, Thomas’ family was able to view it Thursday afternoon.

“It’s just perfect,” said Pamela Larry, Thomas’ mother.

They said Trey Ganem Designs captured it all, even Thomas’ knack for breaking up a serious moment.

“He always had some silly expression on his face,” said Father Braun, Thomas’ uncle.

Thomas’ viewing and rosary is Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview and the Mass of Christian Burial is the same location at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“I am so grateful for Trey’s ministry. My husband and I just lit up with smiles and laughed when we saw his casket, especially the picture. Pure Thomas, pure happiness. I hope that when people come for his visitation, they will be able to focus on the joy Thomas brought into our lives,” Pamela Larry said. “Trey, his wife and their ministry are a light for those going through a difficult time. I’m forever grateful that God brought Trey and his beautiful ministry into our lives.”

Funeral arrangements are still in motion for the remaining two Boy Scouts.

For more information about Trey Ganem Designs, click here.