Doctor reminder on back-to-school booster shots

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctors say as parents tick off items on their back-to-school checklist, vaccinations should be a priority.

Miami Valley Hospital’s Dr. Jenny Hartsock said: “We’ve seen outbreaks of measles recently in the last few years because not enough kids were being vaccinated.”

Measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox are examples of the booster shots doctors say parents should keep their kids up to date on.

Some doctors are even recommending flu shots as a back-to-school essential.

Dr. Hartsock says vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against preventable illnesses that can be easily spread in close quarters.

“They are transmitted person to person. Most of them through contact with saliva or just contact with the skin. In a school, little kids they drool on everything, they touch everything, they don’t wash their hands like they should,” she said.

“So having that vaccine before you go into a school environment where you’re around a lot of other kids, where an infection is a possibility, is really important.”

Hartsock noted there are people who have “skeptical feelings” about vaccines. But the more people who choose not to vaccinate their children, put other children at risk of acquiring illnesses.

“Some of which are very serious and can even lead to death,” she said. “So every person being vaccinated is the only way to prevent illnesses like measles – even possible polio – from making a resurgence in our communities and schools.”

Dr Hartsock said if you’re unsure about what boosters or vaccinations to get for your child, check with your doctor or your school.