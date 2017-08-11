Doctor reminder on back-to-school booster shots

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctors say as parents tick off items on their back-to-school checklist, vaccinations should be a priority.

Miami Valley Hospital’s Dr. Jenny Hartsock said: “We’ve seen outbreaks of measles recently in the last few years because not enough kids were being vaccinated.”

Measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox are examples of the booster shots doctors say parents should keep their kids up to date on.

Some doctors are even recommending flu shots as a back-to-school essential.

Dr. Hartsock says vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against preventable illnesses that can be easily spread in close quarters.

“They are transmitted person to person. Most of them through contact with saliva or just contact with the skin. In a school, little kids they drool on everything, they touch everything, they don’t wash their hands like they should,” she said.

“So having that vaccine before you go into a school environment where you’re around a lot of other kids, where an infection is a possibility, is really important.”

Hartsock noted there are people who have “skeptical feelings” about vaccines. But the more people who choose not to vaccinate their children, put other children at risk of acquiring illnesses.

“Some of which are very serious and can even lead to death,” she said. “So every person being vaccinated is the only way to prevent illnesses like measles – even possible polio – from making a resurgence in our communities and schools.”

Dr Hartsock said if you’re unsure about what boosters or vaccinations to get for your child, check with your doctor or your school.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s