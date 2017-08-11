Lawsuits being filed against Carlisle Mortuary shut down by state

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of one of the bodies found unrefrigerated in a Carlisle Mortuary, along with their lawyers held a news conference Friday where they announced lawsuits against the business are being filed.

The crematory was shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing.

The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted July 31 to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle.

The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arrival, he noted a slight odor of decomposition coming from a garage door that was slightly ajar.