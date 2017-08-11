Food distribution makes a dent in Greene Co. hunger

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The first cars showed up in the Nutter Center parking lot at 5:00 a.m. Friday morning for a mass food distribution here. By the time the Foodbank and CareSource volunteers started letting families drive through the distribution site, the line of cars snaked through the parking lot and out to the main road.

Beavercreek city council member Brian Jarvis volunteered to help with Greene County’s 3rd annual and said he was one of more than 100 people in orange vests greeting vehicles and passing out food. The volunteers prepared to welcome at least 700 families with more than 60,000 pounds of fresh produce.

“Just to be given healthy food is necessary,” Jarvis said. “It’s tough to make ends meet for some families and this provides that need.”

Cathy Ponitz of the CareSource Foundation said many of the organization’s clients are low to middle income earners and struggle to afford basic needs like food.

“There are days when they’re hungry, there are days when they can’t get food on the table for their families,” Ponitz said.

The Foodbank counted at least 123,000 food insecure individuals in its distribution area and says more than 36,000 of those are children.

Joyce Kates was picking up watermelon, potatoes and a myriad of other fruits and vegetables for her family Friday. She said she appreciates the community event to pitch

“It helps out a lot,” Kates said. “Sometimes you get a little low, so you’re always thankful to get help.”

Friday’s event was the second of three mass food distribution events in the Miami Valley.

Preble County hosted one earlier in the summer and Montgomery County will hold one at the University of Dayton Arena on September 15th from 9-11 a.m. There’s no criteria to receive food.