Germanfest picnic embracing new location at Riverscape

Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– 2 NEWS asked people how they feel about the new location of the Germanfest Picnic.

People are mostly hopeful, but miss the shade over at Carrilon Park.

This change happened when Carrilon Park and the Dayton German Club terminated their agreement last year. Carrilon Park officials had even planned on holding a competing event this week, but that did not happen.

The new venue is more expensive, but organizers are hoping with more room and potential, that the event can grow to be better in the future.

 

