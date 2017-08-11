Guns, drugs, counterfeit money seized in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A traffic stop led to a multi-agency investigation in Sidney.

The result of those investigations was five arrests along with seizures of fentanyl, a handgun and more than $2,000 in counterfeit money.

The investigations began after Sidney Police confiscated drugs and counterfeit money during a traffic stop.

Based on information gathered during that stop, as well as other sources, law enforcement executed search warrants at two locations in Sidney.

Sidney Police worked with Piqua Police and agents from the U.S. Secret Service to execute warrants on North Miami Avenue near Jefferson Street and Marilyn Drive near Ann Place.

Tactical teams from the Piqua and Sidney Police Departments took part in those searches.

Three people living at the house on North Miami Avenue were arrested:

Joshua Centers, age 28, charged with one count of Drug Paraphernalia a misdemeanor of the 1st degreeKandice M Centers, age 33, charged with one count of Drug Paraphernalia a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

Joshua R McMasters, age 39, charged with one count of Drug Possession a felony of the 5th degree.

One person was arrested at the Marilyn Drive location.

Michael T Stotler, age 27, charged with one count of Forgery a felony of the 5th degree.

A fifth person was arrested as a result of the investigations.

Robert Johnson Jr., age 39, address at large, charged with one count of Forgery a felony of the 5th degree.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely after a review by the Shelby County Prosecutor.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other drug activity is asked to call Sidney Police at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Josh Centers mugshot/Shelby County Jail Kandice Centers mugshot/Shelby Counrty Jail Josh McMasters mugshot/Shelby County Jail Robert Johnson, Jr. mugshot/Shelby County Jail Michael Stotler mugshot/Shelby County Jail