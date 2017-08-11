Ohio man dies days after he was beaten alongside road

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has died four days after he was beaten in front of his young daughter who was riding in a car with him.

Authorities say Thomas Lehman died Thursday from injuries suffered after being beaten on Saturday.

Prosecutors in Toledo say they plan to file involuntary manslaughter charges against a 16-year-old boy arrested that day

A friend in the car with Lehman and his daughter says people in another car began making obscene gestures at Lehman, so he pulled over to let the other vehicle pass.

Kirsten Lilly tells WTOL-TV the other car stopped and that Lehman was kicked and punched several times by its occupants.