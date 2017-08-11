Ohio senators tackle tax reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Democratic Senators I talk to say they are worried tax reform will be the healthcare debate all over again. They don’t want to see Republicans try to pass a bill with only Republican votes. Republicans insist tax reform will be different.

“There’s more agreement in the Republican family on tax reform than there was on healthcare, and there’s more bipartisan support of doing something to fix the broken tax code,” Republican Senator Rob Portman said.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says he is willing to work with Republicans on tax reform — but he wants to focus on giving middle-class, working families a break.

“If tax reform to the finance committee chair and the speaker of the house, is you give more tax cuts to the richest Americans, I don’t want to put that burden and blow a hole in the federal deficit,” Senator Brown said.

Congress faces September deadlines to pass a federal budget and raise the debt ceiling. Still, Republican leadership hopes to pass a tax reform bill this fall.