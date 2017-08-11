Pics released of men suspected of firing shots in downtown Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after someone fired shots at Mulligans on the square in downtown Piqua.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Thursday and led to a manhunt for two suspects in the area, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

“Reportedly there was a confrontation in the bar (Mulligan’s),” said Deputy Chief Tom Steiner of the Piqua Police Department, “there was a Hispanic male and a white male in there. They both displayed handguns. Someone in the bar told them that they needed to leave. That led to a confrontation. The Hispanic male drew his weapon and fired several shots into the ceiling.”

Steiner said that no one was hurt.

Both suspects ran away after the incident. While officers were looking for the suspects, there was another report of shots fired near Greene and New Streets.

Police say the two incidents are believed to be related. Several K-9 units were called in to search for the suspects, but no one was found.

Authorities have released photos and physical descriptions of the two men suspected of firing the shots. A vehicle description has also been released.

Piqua Shots Fired Call View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Suspect in shots fired incident in Piqua/Piqua Police Dept. Suspects in shots fired incident in Piqua/Piqua Police Dept. Suspect in shots fired incident in Piqua/Piqua Police Dept. Suspect vehicle in shots fired call in Piqua/Piqua Police Dept. Suspect vehicle in shots fired call in Piqua/Piqua Police Dept.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall in his mid-20s. He has was wearing a white t-shirt. The suspect has a sleeve tattoo on his arm.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” tall and in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He is believed to have a mohawk haircut that goes about half-way back on his head. He was wearing a dark polo shirt, dark shorts, and black shoes.

The suspects were reported to be at Lucky’s Bar prior to the incident at Mulligan’s and were spotted driving a late model, dark gray Jeep Cherokee.

Piqua Police were assisted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Troy Police and Covington Police.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Miami County 911 or 937-615-8477 (TIPS).