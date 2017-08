DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are actively searching the riverbank after a man who they say robbed a bank fell into the river Friday.

Police say the man robbed the Huntington Bank in Franklin, fled on a bicycle, then the man fell down an embankment into the river on south river street and floated about half a mile down river.

Police were able to arrest him and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and they are now searching the river bank for a weapon and the money taken from the bank.