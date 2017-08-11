Police found woman tied up in abandoned Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police found a woman tied up in a Dayton apartment Thursday after her boyfriend told police she went missing.

Police met with the missing woman’s boyfriend identified as John Walton on West Grand Avenue.

According to the police report, Walton told police his girlfriend had been missing since Monday August 7, but the Montgomery County Detectives said a report said Stokes had been missing since August 9.

The police report also said Walton showed police text messages from a male saying he allegedly kidnapped her and left her in an abandoned apartment on West Grand Avenue.

Police and detectives later found the woman in the apartment laying on the floor tied up in a fetal position with tape over her mouth.

According to the police report, the woman told police the last thing she remembered was walking out of a gas station then hit on the head and dragged to the abandoned apartment.

Medics were called to the scene and took her to the hospital.

Police are still investigating this case.