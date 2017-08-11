Police warning drivers about school traffic restrictions

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are warning drivers to take caution on the roads now that school is back in session – or you could wind up paying a costly ticket.

New speed limits and turn restrictions are already in effect on city roads, now that kids are returning to the classrooms.

Oakwood police captain Mike Jones says an illegal U-turn in a school zone can cost drivers 135 dollars. Going 35 in a 20 mph school zone, can lead to a whopping 155 dollar ticket – including court costs.

Jones said officers might be understanding if you forgot about a restricted turn, but signs are posted and it’s important to pay attention.

“It actually is a challenge for people, I believe, because they said they’re used to driving certain ways and that sort of thing,” he said.

“They don’t have to do the signs, they’re not restricted to turn left on certain days, restricted to turn right on certain times and days. And then when it becomes school time, they’re in the same habit and they forget – and that’s where we run into problems.”

He said the rules are all about keeping children safe.