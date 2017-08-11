Police: Woman’s body found in car, man taken into custody

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) – An Ohio man faces charges in Niagara Falls, where he allegedly lunged at police with a knife after officers discovered a woman’s body in the trunk of his car.

JeShawn Elliott of Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in City Court Thursday to attempted assault and menacing. He wasn’t immediately charged in the woman’s death.

Niagara Falls police say Elliott fled when confronted Wednesday evening, then lunged at officers before being hit with a stun gun and arrested. Minutes earlier, police found the body, believed to be Elliott’s girlfriend, in his parked car. Police say they were alerted to the situation by Ohio police, who received a call from Elliott’s brother.

Police haven’t released the woman’s name. The public defender who represented Elliott couldn’t immediately be reached by phone for comment.