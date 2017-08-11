Police: Woman’s body found in car, man taken into custody

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) – An Ohio man faces charges in Niagara Falls, where he allegedly lunged at police with a knife after officers discovered a woman’s body in the trunk of his car.

JeShawn Elliott of Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded not guilty in City Court Thursday to attempted assault and menacing. He wasn’t immediately charged in the woman’s death.

Niagara Falls police say Elliott fled when confronted Wednesday evening, then lunged at officers before being hit with a stun gun and arrested. Minutes earlier, police found the body, believed to be Elliott’s girlfriend, in his parked car. Police say they were alerted to the situation by Ohio police, who received a call from Elliott’s brother.

Police haven’t released the woman’s name. The public defender who represented Elliott couldn’t immediately be reached by phone for comment.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s