Riverside considering medical marijuana grow facility

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, lead grower Dave Wilson cares for marijuana plants at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. Two executives from the Drug Free Action Alliance, which fought Ohio's legalization of medical marijuana, were appointed Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, as the final members of the states 14-member medical marijuana advisory committee, raising concerns among advocates about whether the panel will be stacked against patients. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Riverside is considering a plan to allow a marijuana grow facility inside the city limits.

The city council discussed the plan at a meeting with community members on Thursday night.

If the plan is approved, the city would sell a piece of land to a group who would grow plants, which would then be sold to processors. The processor would then sell the marijuana to dispensaries.

The facility would be located just off Harshman Road near Huberville Avenue.

The plan has divided community members.

“It’s a positive economic factor that I think everybody would recognize,” Riverside resident David Cole said. “They identify the $170,000 tax base for us that we shouldn’t ignore.”

Others disagree, and believe the grow facility is the wrong move for the city.

“People are going to know when they drive by,” Riverside resident Crystal Farris said. “They are going to go, ‘oh, there’s that medical facility’.”

“We don’t want that. We want to be known as the center of flight.”

City leaders say the facility would employ 50 people with an average salary of $45,000 per year.

