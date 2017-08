DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is providing free shuttle rides to the Germanfest Picnic August 11 to August 13.

This is the first year Germanfest will take place at the RiverScape MetroPrark.

RTA buses will drive a continuous route to and from the festival.

Look at the picture below to see the bus route.

Here is a table of the day and times the buses will run this weekend: