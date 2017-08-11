Sam Miller suspended from university, basketball team

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton suspended Sam Miller from attending the college in August.

Sam Miller wrote in a statement he will not be at the university and he will not play on the University of Dayton Men’s Basketball team this fall.

The attorney’s office issued Sam Miller’s statement Friday.

Read the full statement by Sam Miller below:

” I am incredibly sorry for the incidents that happened Saturday night two weeks ago. I accept full responsibility for the negative way my actions reflect on the University of Dayton, the Men’s Basketball program and myself. The University has suspended me for one semester, a decision I have accepted without appeal. In addition, my scholarship has been revoked by the athletic department and therefore I will not be a part of the Men’s Basketball program at the University of Dayton this fall. It will definitely be a challenge being away from my teammates and the university that I love, but I understand this is a necessary consequence of my actions. I have sought counseling to better understand myself and what led to my mistakes, and I will emerge from this a better person. Lastly, I would like to thank my family, teammates, and close friends who have been so supportive of me during this difficult time in my life.”

