Springfield shooting leaves one dead inside SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield police confirmed a man in his 20s was shot and killed on the corner of E. John Street and Clifton Avenue around 9 PM Thursday.

According to investigators, the victim was behind the wheel when he was struck. His SUV then rolled down the street, through the intersection, and into a nearby yard where it eventually hit a tree before coming to a complete stop.

Shortly after their arrival Springfield PD found the man dead inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

A crowd of people gathered at the crime scene and a fight broke out among onlookers. It’s unclear if the fight was related to the shooting in anyway.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no suspect information provided.