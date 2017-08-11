The Miami Valley could see afternoon showers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday will be warm and a little humid Friday but there is a possibility the Miami Valley could see some afternoon showers.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we will see more of a chance of rain in the afternoon hours Friday.

We will see temperatures reach the low 80s with a pleasant weekend.

