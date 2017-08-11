Three arrested after Task Force seizes pounds of marijuana

Photo provided by the Task Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task along with other agencies said Friday they seized about 200 pounds of marijuana and ended an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Task force members said they found at least 200 pounds of marijuana in a car during a traffic stop. The driver ran from the traffic stop and has not be found but investigators arrested the passenger who is 35-year-old Ana Hernandez. Investigators also arrested two other men during a traffic stop as one of the two suspects tried to get rid of crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators arrested 35-year-old Ana Hernandez, 31-year-old Fernando Rivero-Hernandez and 43-year-old Alfonso Flores-Teran on drug charges in connection with this investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said all three suspects have been federally charged. The three suspects appeared in court and were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 kilograms of marijuana.

Ohio Attorney Mike DeWine says law enforcement will continue to track down drug trafficking.

“Law enforcement in this state will continue to aggressively pursue those bringing drugs into our neighborhoods, and this case is just one more example of that fact,” Attorney General DeWine said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says safety is the number one concern for our communities.

“We take complaints about drug activity and drug dealers very seriously and will conduct investigations to ensure those who make a living selling drugs are put behind bars,” Sheriff Plummer said. “The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force did an outstanding job—our community is safer as a result.”

 

 

Alfonso Flores-Teran
Fernando Rivero-Hernandez
Ana Hernandez

 

 

