VIDEO: BMW plunges 7 floors from downtown parking garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The gripping surveillance video begins with an SUV making a slow turnaround in a downtown alley, before suddenly braking as the driver hears a noise.

That driver, William Burch, had his window down and heard the noise — what he would soon find out was a BMW falling from a parking garage level, seven stories above, as seen in video released by the Austin Police Department on Thursday.

The BMW sedan crashes front-first into the pavement, before violently bouncing back on Burch’s Chevrolet Tahoe on July 13. The BMW then comes to rest on its roof, as nearby construction workers and bystanders come to the aid of the driver.

Police said the woman driving the BMW, who had serious injuries from the crash, mistook the gas pedal for the brakes and crashed through the parking garage barriers.

Burch was uninjured. He was on the phone with his mother when the BMW landed on his car. “I can just imagine what she was thinking when I had said, ‘a car just landed on me, I gotta go.’”

On Sept. 9, 2016, a 24-year-old man crashed through the barriers on the top level of the same parking garage. One of the barrier wires caught his SUV as it was falling and left his vehicle hanging precariously on the side of the garage.

The driver was able to escape with the help of a bystander.

The owner of the Littlefield Garage, located at 508 Brazos St., said these were the only two incidents of this kind they’ve experienced. KXAN reported the Austin Code Department issued the property a violation on Sept. 14, 2016, citing unsafe conditions, specifically unsafe barrier cable systems.