Brewers beats Reds on wild pitch in tenth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Sogard started the rally with a one-out double off Reds reliever Tim Adleman (5-10). After Manny Pina flew out to center field, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames drew walks to load the bases.

An 0-2 curveball then bounced away from Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, allowing Sogard to slide in just ahead of Adleman’s tag attempt.

The Brewers have won three times in their last at-bat this season, two of which have come on wild pitches.

Josh Hader pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers before giving way to Corey Knebel (1-2) for the ninth and 10th.