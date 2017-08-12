Dog Infested With 100,000 Fleas Gets Life-Saving Blood Tranfusion

By Published:

 

Veterinarians at a Canadian hospital saved a dog covered with tens of thousands of fleas that were siphoning the pup’s blood, leaving him weak and on the brink of death.

Rascal, a 14-year-old terrier, was infested with about 100,000 fleas when he taken to the Nanaimo Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Vancouver Island, in British Columbia. He’d been rescued from a severely neglectful home, but his case was so critical the local ASPCA didn’t have the means to give him the help he needed.

 

At first, they thought the dog was covered in dirt. But a closer look revealed fleas, flea dirt and flea eggs. The dog had lost 85 percent of his blood, and vets said the terrier was in critical distress.

“Fleas feed on blood, which is why poor Rascal was in critical distress when he came into our care. He was literally dying from fleas,” said Tina Heary, BC SPCA senior animal protection officer.

 

Vets immediately decided to give the pooch an emergency blood transfusion after they found another dog that was a universal blood donor. The procedure took about four hours.

For now, the terrier is recovering in a foster home and will eventually be put up for adoption.

 

“We strongly encourage pet guardians to consult their veterinarian about flea prevention, which costs considerably less than having to treat an infestation,” said Heary. “It is also important to note that flea control products for dogs are very different from flea treatments for cats and that using the wrong product can be toxic for your pet.”

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s