Dragons fall in South Bend on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs collected 16 hits and took advantage of two big innings on the way to defeating the Dayton Dragons 12-4 on Saturday night. The Cubs have won the first three games of the four-game series that concludes on Sunday afternoon.

For the third straight night, the Dragons took a quick lead, only to see South Bend battle back. The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the first inning, getting a pair of run-scoring doubles from Taylor Sparks and Bruce Yari to make it 2-0.

But South Bend answered with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, forcing Dragons starter Tony Santillan to throw 41 pitches in the frame. The Cubs sent nine batters to the plate, collected five hits, and took a 5-2 lead.

The Cubs added four more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 9-2 and take command of the game.

In the top of the fifth inning, Dayton’s Jose Siri came to the plate with Carlos Rivero at first and two outs and connected on a drive over the head of the center fielder. Rivero scored and Siri circled the bases as well on what looked like a possible inside-the-park home run. But the official ruling on the play was a run-scoring triple for Siri and an error on the South Bend shortstop for mishandling the relay throw that came in from the outfield allowing Siri to take an extra base.

South Bend added one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Santillan (6-7) took the loss. He worked three and one-third innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Randy Ventura was 2 for 5 to lead a six-hit Dragons attack. Siri was 1 for 4 with a triple, RBI, run scored, and stolen base.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-34, 55-63) close out the four-game series with the Cubs (22-26, 61-56) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Andrew Jordan (5-7, 4.73) will start for the Dragons against South Bend’s Jose Paulino (6-4, 4.85). The next home game is Monday, August 14 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Fifth Third Field.

Notes: Santillan’s eight runs and 10 hits allowed were both personal highs for the season…Siri has now reached base safely in 50 straight games and has hits in 45 of his last 46…Siri stole a base in the seventh inning to increase his league-leading total to 36.