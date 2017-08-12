Dry weather expected this weekend.

After scattered showers and storms last night due to a cold front, today, high pressure will be building into the area.  This high will give us beautiful weather for the weekend with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

TODAY:  Partly sunny and a little less humid, a nice day.  High 78

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cool.  Low 58

SUNDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm.  High 82

Dry weather continues into early next week with a slow warming trend Wednesday through Friday.  Next chance of rain is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday.

