Dry weather expected this weekend.

After scattered showers and storms last night due to a cold front, today, high pressure will be building into the area. This high will give us beautiful weather for the weekend with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.

TODAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid, a nice day. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Dry weather continues into early next week with a slow warming trend Wednesday through Friday. Next chance of rain is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday.