MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after a brief standoff in Miamisburg.

According to dispatch, officers went to an apartment on East Pearl Street to issue a warrant around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. An officer call for assistance was issued after the person inside refused to come out.

Our photographer at the scene says a man was handcuffed and put in the back of a cruiser.

We’re staying on top of this developing situation and will update when more information becomes available.