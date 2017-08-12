Make-A-Wish welcomes PJ back from Orlando

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) A Springfield boy got quite the welcome home party this morning. PJ Grandinette’s wish to go to Disney World and Legoland was recently granted by Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

PJ along with his friends and family celebrated the trip with pizza, cake and games at Chuck E. Cheese. PJ, his brother Remy and his parents spent six days in Orlando. There they were able to visit Disney world, Legoland and see the ocean.

PJ’s mom said he enjoyed watermelon for breakfast, riding the rides and meeting all of the Disney characters.

“I went on a dragon ride with a Lego that spit, and you know what else? At the zoo there was a dinosaur that spit and I didn’t even get wet cause I was hiding under the boat,” PJ said.

PJ had several special visitors at his welcome home party, including his wish granters, a Clark County Sheriff Deputy he met at safety village and our very own Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

After two hours of playing games, PJ had a table full of tickets.

PJ has a condition that leaves him in pain everyday. He’s currently four but will be five next week and is looking forward to starting school.