Police ID 9 shot in Colerain Township mass shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) —Nine people were shot – one fatally – in a July shooting in Colerain Township. On Friday, more than a month after the mass shooting, police identified all nine of the victims.

The investigation into the July 8 shooting has been marred by controversy. False information has hindered the investigation, Colerain Township police said, and no arrests have been made.

A total of 14 shots were fired inside a Capstan Drive home during what was supposed to be a party to reveal the gender of a baby. The problem was, there was no baby, police said. The alleged mother-to-be, 21-year-old Cheyanne Willis, was not even pregnant, police said.

It still remains unclear why Willis claimed that she was pregnant. Willis was one of the nine people shot in July, and had previously claimed that her unborn child was killed as a result of the shooting.