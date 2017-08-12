Soccer exhibition between WSU and Virginia canceled after violent clashes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WDTN) – A men’s soccer exhibition between Wright State University and The University of Virginia was canceled after violence broke out during a White Nationalist rally this morning.

The exhibition was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday. But by noon, Virginia’s athletic department issued a statemnent saying “due to the ongoing public safety concerns in downtown Charlottesville and as a result of both the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle declaring a local state of emergency, the University of Virginia is cancelling all scheduled events and programming today.”

Wright State University’s sports information director says the team is okay and are on their way home. They should arrives sometime Saturday evening.

One person was killed and several injured after a car plowed into a group of marchers. The Associated Press reports the driver is in police custody.

Witnesses say a car plowed into a crowd of people who were protesting a rally, which was held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville. Officials say one person was killed and at least 26 were treated at local hospitals.