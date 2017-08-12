Soccer exhibition between WSU and Virginia canceled after violent clashes

WDTN Staff Published:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WDTN) – A men’s soccer exhibition between Wright State University and The University of Virginia was canceled after violence broke out during a White Nationalist rally this morning.

The exhibition was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday. But by noon, Virginia’s athletic department issued a statemnent saying “due to the ongoing public safety concerns in downtown Charlottesville and as a result of both the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle declaring a local state of emergency, the University of Virginia is cancelling all scheduled events and programming today.”

Wright State University’s sports information director says the team is okay and are on their way home. They should arrives sometime Saturday evening.

One person was killed and several injured after a car plowed into a group of marchers. The Associated Press reports the driver is in police custody.

Witnesses say a car plowed into a crowd of people who were protesting a rally, which was held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville. Officials say one person was killed and at least 26 were treated at local hospitals.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s