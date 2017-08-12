White nationalists descend on UVA for ‘Unite the Right’ rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Altercations erupted Saturday morning and at least two people were hurt as thousands of white nationalists and counter-protesters violently clashed in Charlottesville, Virginia, where police declared a state of emergency.

Supporters of the “Unite the Right” rally descended again on the city’s downtown in opposition to clergy members and other groups, who stood in a line singing, “This Little Light of Mine,” to drown out the profanity and slurs.

“Love has already won. We have already won,” the counter-protesters responded.

But as the violence intensified with shoving and punching, demonstrators covered their mouths after what appeared to be tear gas was released into the crowd.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.