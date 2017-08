HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A single car crash backs up traffic on Interstate 75 in Harrison Township.

Crews were called to the northbound side of I-75 near Needmore Road on reports of a car flipped its side just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

There were initial reports that one person was trapped, but dispatch says all people inside got out safely.

Two lanes were blocked while the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.