Local group holding solidarity vigil for Charlottesville victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local group is holding a solidarity vigil for the victims of the violence that happened in Charlottesville.

According to their Facebook page, Dayton Anti-Racist Action will hold the candlelight vigil at Courthouse Square in Dayton from 8:00 -10:00 p.m Sunday.

The group is asking people who plan to attend to bring candles. They also will be collecting donations for medical expenses for the people injured during chaos.

Three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade to protest the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument.

A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.