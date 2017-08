Another beautiful day across the Miami Valley. Perfect weather for spending some time outside whether that is at the pool or attending the Germanfest Picnic at Riverscape. Tonight will be another great night for viewing the Perseid meteor shower.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice. Low 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83

High pressure will remain in control through Tuesday, giving us plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.