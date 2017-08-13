Reds bounced by Brewers in rubber game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Neil Walker had two hits in his Milwaukee debut, helping the Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer for Milwaukee, and Ryan Braun had two hits and drove in a run. The Brewers took the last two games of the weekend series after dropping six in a row.

Walker came over in a trade with the New York Mets on Saturday. He started at third base in place of the banged-up Travis Shaw and went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-6) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked five.

Jeremy Jeffress got two outs, Jacob Barnes tossed two scoreless innings and All-Star Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 22nd save. Jesse Winker singled with two out, but Joey Votto flied out to left to end the game.

The Brewers jumped on Sal Romano for three runs in the first inning. Jonathan Villar drew a leadoff walk and scored on Braun’s double. Walker followed with a single to right field that Winker misplayed, allowing Braun to score.

Manny Pina made it 3-0 by dropping a ball just fair down the right-field line for a ground-rule double that scored Walker.

Adam Duvall’s two-run homer got Cincinnati within one in the fourth, but Eric Sogard tripled and scored on Hernan Perez’s squeeze bunt in the bottom half of the inning. Santana then provided the big blow in the fifth, driving a 1-0 fastball from Romano (2-5) over the wall in right-center for a 7-2 lead.

“That three-run homer to Santana really cost us,” Romano said. “I’ve just got to be able to get that guy out in that situation.”

STREAK SNAPPED

Votto went 0 for 3, ending his career-best 17-game hitting streak. He did draw a pair of walks to extend his run of reaching base at least twice to 18 games, the longest streak since Barry Bonds reached multiple times in 20 consecutive games in 2004.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Austin Brice was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain suffered in Saturday night’s loss to the Brewers. RHP Robert Stephenson was activated from the DL, and he pitched two hitless innings.

Brewers: Shaw was out of the lineup after fouling a pair of pitches off his right leg Saturday. With an off day Monday, Counsell expects Shaw to be able to play Tuesday against Pittsburgh. … LHP Brent Suter was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left rotator cuff strain. … RHP Chase Anderson (strained left oblique) allowed four runs over 4 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs. … C Stephen Vogt (left knee sprain) went 1 for 4 in his third rehab game with Class A Wisconsin … RHP Anthony Swarzak was unavailable Sunday due to a stiff neck.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (3-1, 4.23 ERA) takes the ball for the opener of a four-game series against the Cubs. The rookie has a 1.93 ERA in two starts and six relief appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on July 2.

Brewers: Following an off day Monday, RHP Zach Davies (13-6, 4.40 ERA) starts against the Pirates on Tuesday. Davies is looking to bounce back after he allowed six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.