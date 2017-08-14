2 arrested, 2 still on the run after Preble County drug bust

Nicholas Knauf mugshot/Preble County Sheriff's Office

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Preble County Grand Jury indicted four people as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in Eaton.

The Preble Sheriff’s Office arrested two of those suspects, while two others are still on the run.

Nicholas B. Knaff, age 34 of Eaton, was indicted and arrested on the following charges:

  • (2) counts of Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs, 3rd Degree Felonies
  • (2) counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, 5th Degree Felonies

Each of these offenses happened within 1000 feet of a school. Knaff is accused of selling methamphetamine to undercover officers.

He was arrested on August 8th and appeared in Preble County Common Pleas Court on August 9th.

Knaff was released on his own recognizance by the court.

Cheyla Woolums mugshot/Preble County Sheriff’s Office

Cheyla Woolums, age 20 of Eaton, was indicted and arrested on the following charges:

  • (1) Count of Trafficking in Drugs, a 5th Degree Felony
  • (1) Count of Possession of Drugs, a 5th Degree Felony

Woolums is accused of selling heroin to undercover officers. She was already incarcerated in the Preble County Jail at the time of the indictment on drug related charges.

Detectives are in the progress of locating two additional suspects in this investigation

