2 arrested in Mercer County drug bust

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug charges after a bust at Bunge Park in Celina.

A deputy was checking the park on S.R. 29 on Sunday when he found two people at the back of the property.

The deputy interviewed the man and woman and said there were signs of drug impairment.

After searching their vehicle, the deputy found marijuana and paraphernalia. He later found the man had methamphetamines, while the woman had drug abuse instruments.

The deputy arrested 56-year-old Bryan Couch from Harford City, Indiana on the following charges:

Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony

Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

The deputy also arrested 50-year-old Sandra Anne McDaniel from Hillard, Ohio on the following charges:

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, a misdemeanor of the second degree

Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree

A judge sent bond for Couch and McDaniel at $125,000 each. Additional charges are possible once Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox reviews the case.