Boy, 2, shot in leg; police say circumstances are unclear

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot in northeastern Ohio and was flown to an Akron hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine how the child was shot in the leg Sunday night at a home in Liberty Township, several miles north of downtown Youngstown. Police were investigating the possibility that the boy somehow shot himself, but they didn’t immediately release information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police say the child was shot in the thigh and was taken first to a Youngstown hospital, then to a children’s hospital. Authorities didn’t release his name or updates about his condition.

WFMJ-TV reports that police found a shell casing but no gun at the scene.

