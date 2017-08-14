Community to talk future plans for the city

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local community is having an ice cream social and talking about future plans for the city.

The city of West Carrollton is asking community members what the city should do to redevelop the area near Elm Street and Central Avenue where the Fraser Paper Mill was demolished.

The study is being funded by The Montgomery County Land Bank.

West Carrollton Planning Director, Greg Gaines, says conversations about what’s next for the city is beneficial.

“The overall goal is to enhance the desirability of the downtown as a destination,” Gaines said. “This project will help us to articulate an economically-viable, market-based, sustainable vision for redevelopment of the Fraser Paper site and Olde Downtown area, which we will in turn use to attract a private development partner to implement that vision.”

The ice cream social will take place Wednesday, August 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

West Carrolloton residents who are unable to make the event can submit their comments and feedback online to the West Central Ave Strategic Plan website.